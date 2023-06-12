Celebrate Dad With Classic Muscle Cars And More In Upstate New York

Looking for plans for Father's Day Weekend here in Upstate New York? Give Dad the gift of checking out classic cars and more.

The Central Adirondack Association is hosting the 24th Annual Central Adirondack Father’s Day Weekend Car Rally in Old Forge. The festivities kick off on Friday, June 16th with a car parade on Main Street. Action continues on Saturday, June 17th with the Annual Classic and Antique Auto Show from 9AM to 3PM at the Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street. The show will feature classic and antique vehicles, and modified street rods. All the type of vehicles Dad loves.

Here's a look at some of the events happening:

1) If you're looking for dinner plans, on Friday starting at 5PM, the North Country Market will kick off Father’s Day Weekend with a BBQ and live music. The parade will commence from the market at 7PM.

2) On Saturday at 9AM the Antique and Classic Car Rally will begin at the Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street. There is a registration fee of $20 per vehicle, no pre-registration required. Spectators are admitted free.

3) New this year is live music by The Joe Bolton Band beginning at noon on Saturday.

Spectators Get To Vote

Spectator choice awards will be given out to the top three vehicles; 1st place – $250, 2nd place – $150 and 3rd place – $100. You get to decide the winners at this event. How cool right?

More information about the weekend’s events can be found with the Old Forge Visitor Information Center at 315-369-6983, or online here.

