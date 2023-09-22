Cute New York Town Named The Best For Main Street Shopping In The State

There are so many charming small towns in New York full of charming little shops that would make the perfect backdrop for the big city girl falling in love for the hunky small town guy. One New York town was recently named the best of the best for "Main Street Shopping" in America.

A national publication went searching for towns across America that give you that warm fuzzy feeling and put together a list of the “Best ‘Main Street’ Shopping Districts in All 50 States.” Which New York town stood out to Cheapism?

Which New York Town Is The Best For Main Street Shopping?

The answer is Beacon, New York. Here's what Cheapism had to say about Beacon:

Beacon, on the Hudson River north of New York City, has transformed from "sleepy working-class community to popular weekend getaway," according to Conde Nast Traveler. Shoppers in the market for art are in luck due in part to Dia Beacon, a contemporary art museum housed in a former Nabisco cracker-box factory that spurred a wave of gallery openings. There are also numerous boutiques and cafes in this town of about 13,800 people."

Want to Play Old-School Arcade Games? Look To Beacon

If you love playing the old quarter arcade games and enjoy an adult beverage while playing, Happy Valley Arcade Bar is a must-visit. They are located at 296 Main Street and if you plan on going bring lots of quarters to play games like NBA JAM, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Frogger, and many more.

Two of the Scariest Movies In The Last 10 Years Filmed in Beacon

Did you know that "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place 2" both filmed many scenes in Beacon? Beacon along with many other towns in the Hudson Valley has become a favorite for Hollywood filmmakers.

Have You Heard of The Secret History of Beacon Bigfoot? Never thought I would find Bigfoot in an abandoned school in Beacon, but it's 2022, and stranger things have happened...