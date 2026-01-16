Single This Valentine’s Day? Cupid’s Comets Is Taking Over the Adirondack Bank Center
If you’re tired of the same old Valentine’s Day plans, want to avoid the dating apps and have a little fun, this event is for you.
The Utica Comets are hosting Cupid’s Comets, a Valentine’s Day dating mixer that happens on the ice… well, the stage, during a Comets game at Adirondack Bank Center. Yes, you’ll be mixing, mingling, and maybe meeting “the one” right inside the arena. Casual. Very romantic. Slightly chaotic.
What Is Cupid’s Comets?
Cupid’s Comets is a Valentine’s Day mixer designed for singles who are actually looking to meet someone in real life. The event promises an even number of men and women, food and drinks included, and a fun, no-pressure atmosphere, whether you show up with friends or decide to brave it solo.
Event Details
Cupid's Comets is happening, Saturday, February 14 at 6:00 PM on the stage at Adirondack Bank Center. Food & beverages included. It's $40 per person (21+ only), grab your bros or the gals!
Space is limited, so this isn’t a “wait and see” situation. If you’re interested, you’ll need to submit your name, age, and photo ahead of time at uticacomets.com/vday to reserve your spot.
Bonus: Romance Novel Market
Not single? Still nosy? Or just deeply committed to romance novels? You’re covered.
The arena concourse will also feature a Romance Novel Market, where you can meet authors and shop from local bookstores. Authors scheduled to appear include:
A.M. McCoy
Ashley Snyder
Emily Tudor
MercyAnn Summers
Cat Johnson
Shannon Delaney
Amber R. Duell
So even if Cupid misses you this year, at least you can leave with a new book boyfriend.
Whether you’re looking for a date, a meet-cute, or just an excuse to dress up and do something different, Cupid’s Comets might be worth the shot.
Worst case? You eat, drink, watch hockey, and leave with a romance novel. Honestly, that’s still a win. Get Tickets here.
