Upstate New York Mall Accused of Negligence in Shooting Lawsuit

An Upstate New York mall is facing a lawsuit after a shooting incident left a teenager injured nearly three years ago.

The lawsuit stems from an incident on April 10, 2022, when a 17-year-old girl was shot in the hand outside of Best Buy at Crossgates Mall. The victim, who was an innocent bystander, was injured when a teenager opened fire during an altercation.

Following the shooting, the suspect, Devon Beckles, then 16, was arrested and later sentenced to three and a half years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted assault.

Now, the victim is suing the mall owners, alleging that they failed to provide adequate security and ignored a pattern of dangerous activity on the property.

Lawsuit Filed Over 2022 Shooting at Popular Mall: Allegations of Negligence and Lack of Security

According to court documents filed in Albany County Supreme Court, the lawsuit claims that the mall had prior knowledge of recurring violent incidents but did not take proper action to prevent further threats. The complaint alleges that the shopping center:

Failed to provide adequate security to protect shoppers

Allowed a hazardous environment to persist despite previous incidents

Did not implement proper safety measures to prevent violence

The lawsuit does not specify an exact monetary demand.

History of Violence at Crossgates Mall

This is not the first shooting at this major Upstate NY shopping center. Several violent incidents have occurred in recent years, including:

2016: A man fired a gun outside the Apple Store, endangering holiday shoppers.

2020: Shots were fired outside Foot Locker, though no injuries were reported.

2023: A suspect was charged after a standoff at a hotel on mall property.

Read More: DoorDash to Pay Millions After Misusing New Yorkers Tips

Due to increasing safety concerns, mall management implemented a curfew in 2021, requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 2 p.m.

Mall Management Has Yet to Respond

As of now, mall representatives have not commented on the lawsuit or the security concerns raised in the complaint.

The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in NY To Save Money While Shopping Looking for some places to shop your favorite name brands and save some money in the process? We've got you. Gallery Credit: Kaylin

Are These The Next Malls In Fear of Closing For Good?