Is This New York State City One of the Coolest In America?

When you think cool cities, New York State has plenty of amazing places. This city, which isn't New York City, was just voted as one of the coolest in America. Which city is it?

Turning to the sources of U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest, Architectural Digest, The Travel Channel and House Beautiful magazine, Far and Wide took a look at the best small town in every U.S. state. They named these as the coolest nationwide.

What is the "coolest" city in New York?

Far and Wide has dubbed the coolest city in the entire state of New York as... Cooperstown:

What is more American than baseball? How about the small town that is home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame?

Cooperstown is located at the lower tip of Otsego Lake. Other than world famous baseball, Cooperstown has plenty of quaint shops, restaurants, art galleries and museums, and farming.

Why did Cooperstown get this title? It was a fan favorite of Architectural Digest, and Reader's Digest.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is a history museum and hall of fame that serves as the central point of the history of baseball in the United States. The Hall's motto is "Preserving History, Honoring Excellence, Connecting Generations."

The Hall of Fame was established in 1939 by Stephen Carlton Clark, an heir to the Singer Sewing Machine fortune:

Clark constructed the Hall of Fame's building, which was dedicated on June 12, 1939. (His granddaughter, Jane Forbes Clark, is the current chairman of the board of directors.) The erroneous claim that Civil War hero Abner Doubleday invented baseball in Cooperstown was instrumental in the early marketing of the Hall."

Players are currently inducted into the Hall of Fame through election by either the Baseball Writers' Association of America (or BBWAA), or the Veterans Committee. You can read more of the history online here.

