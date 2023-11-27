Construction Schedule For The Week of November 27th In Oneida County

There are several construction projects happening across Oneida County for the week of November 27th. Here's what we know.

The following construction and maintenance projects are from the New York State Department of Transportation, Mohawk Valley Region:

Town of New Hartford, Town of Paris- Route 8 between Route 5/8/12 and Morgan Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to construction operations.

City of Utica- French Road between Seward Ave and Chenango Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions under the 5/8/12 bridge. This is due to repairs under the bridge. There will also be a north bound shoulder closure at the French Road off ramp.

Village of Remsen- Main Street between Steuben Street and Prospect Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to sidewalk work.

Here Comes the Snow! Over 2 Feet Could Fall in Parts of New York

The National Weather Service has issued Lake Effect Snow Warnings for several counties from Tuesday, November 28 through Wednesday morning.

7 to 14 inches of heavy lake effect snow is expected to fall in Northern Oneida County with the worst of it Tuesday morning. 5 to 9 inches are possible in Onondaga County.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The Tug Hill region will get the brunt of the storm with up to 30 inches of snow possible. 1 to 2 feet are expected in Jefferson, Oswego, and Lewis Counties.

You can read more on this weather event as it develops online here.

