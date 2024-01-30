Construction Photos Show A Sneak Peek Of Work In Utica New York

Take a sneak peek at the amazing work being done in Utica New York at the Olbiston Apartments.

The Romanesque Revival style building originally opened in 1898 as the largest apartment building in Upstate New York. It was later subdivided multiple times during the 20th century. By the 1970s, the building had begun to deteriorate and was left to further decay. According to New York State's Homes and Community Renewal, the gut rehabilitation will reconfigure and modernize all of the complex's apartments while retaining the building's historic character including original, century-old marble floors and decorative wood trim in common areas. Olbiston Apartments is located just one mile southwest of the City of Utica's downtown.

"The restoration of Olbiston Apartments is an example of the difference we can make in the lives of New Yorkers when we work together to replace dilapidated structures with safe and affordable homes," Governor Hochul said. When complete, the Olbiston Apartments will offer 34 studio apartments, 87 one-bedroom units, and 32 two-bedroom units, with new appliances in all units, a 1,500-square-foot community space, a new roof deck, on-site laundry facilities, storage areas throughout the building, and outdoor green space. All 153 apartments will be affordable to households earning at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

According to WIBX, people living at the Olbiston had to deal with everything from roaches to rats and who knows what else. It was finally declared unlivable in July of 2021 and all of the tenants who lived there were forced out.

At the time, Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri made various attempts to contact ownership of the building but unfortunately deemed in no longer habitable."

Those days are distant memories in these recent photos:

Take A Sneak Peek At Construction On The Olbiston Apartments Take a sneak peek at the amazing work being done in Utica New York at the Olbiston Apartments. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler