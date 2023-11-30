Congestion Pricing: What New Yorkers will be Paying to Commute

Talks and tales of a nearly mythic congestion toll in New York City has been mulled over for years. According to Regional Plan Association (RPA) "The New York State legislature and (former) Governor Andrew Cuomo agreed to levy a charge on motor vehicles entering Manhattan south of 61st Street as soon as January 1, 2021." But that didn't happen. Presumably because Cuomo was in the throes of resigning. Reports are saying the Congestion Toll could begin as soon as spring of 2024.

New York Governor Cuomo Meets With NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary Winner Eric Adams Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: RPA | Congestion Pricing in NYC

CREDIT: Canva CREDIT: Canva loading...

According to NY4,

"The Traffic Mobility Review Board met Monday evening to decide on the controversial plan set to begin in late Spring 2024. It marks the final time the special panel will meet before announcing recommended toll rates.

The board said they were not looking to set a fixed price for the tolls, but rather presented four different scenarios that could occur. It remains to be seen what the price will be, but the board stated they will likely enact so-called "crossing credits" so that those who already pay at the Lincoln or Holland Tunnel, for example, will not pay the full congestion fee."

CREDIT: Canva CREDIT: Canva loading...

READ MORE: NYC congestion pricing: When will it start, and when price recommendations will be out – NBC New York

According to CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer, the draft report states, "drivers are going to be asked to pay a $15 toll to enter the Central Business District below 60th Street. The draft report recommends that toll be enforced between 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends."

CREDIT: Canva CREDIT: Canva loading...

READ MORE: Congestion pricing draft report obtained by CBS New York reveals tolls to enter New York City's Central Business District (msn.com)

Buy This Rare New York Bus Home In the heart of Upstate New York, a growing trend is transforming the conventional notion of home sweet home. Would you buy this bus that's been converted into a home? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler