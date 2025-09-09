If you’ve got a kid who’s ready to trade their sneakers for skates, the brand-new Learn to Play Hockey Program is here, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Partnering with the NHL, NHLPA, and USA Hockey, this program introduces kids to the sport in a fun, structured, and supportive way.

Sessions are held Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. inside the Utica University Nexus Center, making it a convenient after-school activity for local families.

What’s Included

New players can sign up for the semester with a full equipment package. Players will get a helmet, gloves, pads, skates, stick, jersey, socks... everything they need!

The Program

Kids are placed into groups based on skill level, with ongoing evaluations to help them progress from “Learn to Skate” to “Learn to Play.” Coaching comes from USA-certified instructors with help from junior players, making sure every child gets hands-on guidance.

This season also comes with a few upgrades: skating aids are out, and a stronger focus on fundamentals is in. Parents will also be invited to a meeting early in the season to set expectations and answer questions.

Who Can Join

The program is open to all youth skaters, whether it’s their first time on the ice or they’re ready to sharpen skills like passing, stick handling, and shooting.

Spots are limited,so if your future hockey star is ready to lace up, register here.

