Cold Weather Has Begun in New York. Eat These Foods to Ease SAD

Winter is Coming.

I mean, it literally is. It happens every year around this time, so that's not news, right? But what may be news is that feeling you feel when the sun is hiding because of falling temperatures--has a name. It's called SAD, fka "weather depression" and SAD often sucks.

Or watch this informative video:



Can You Eat Your Way Out of SAD?

Some studies suggest, YES. Eating the following nutrient dense foods can help make you feel better if you are struggling with seasonal depression.

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Migala suggests Salmon and Rainbow Trout for this, but pasture-raised eggs are good options, as are flax seeds, walnuts and tofu (and leafy greens) if you're vegan/vegetarian.

Berries. Think strawberries, wild blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, etc. The idea here is that if you're craving sugar, opt for sweet fruit instead.

Dark Chocolate. That is all. Just kidding. Chocolate has loads of benefits. This video highlights 10 of them.

Herbal teas. Everydayhealth.com reports that,

People suffering from SAD sometimes over-consume coffee in search of a mood lift. Tea provides a dose of caffeine, but a milder one, and it has other brain benefits. Tea consumption is associated with a 31 percent lower risk of depression, according to a review published in Nutrients in June 2019. That may be because of the brew’s unique compounds, including teasaponin, L-theanine, and EGCG (in green tea), all of which affect the neurotransmitter dopamine, reduce bodily inflammation, and lessen the body’s stress response, say researchers.

And there's more... we'll talk about them in part 2.

If you or someone you know is in immediate distress or is thinking about hurting themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You also can text the Crisis Text Line (HELLO to 741741) or use the Lifeline Chat on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.

