CNY Sportsman Show 2024 Coming In March

The Central New York Sportsman Show is back for 2024.

The popular outdoor show is returning on Saturday, March 16th 2024 to a new location. The new location is the Verona Fire Department Event Center at 5555 Volunteer Ave. The new location holds more exhibits and has a separate room for seminars or demonstrations. There is plenty of parking, and the center is located one half block off Main Street and convenient to the Thruway exit, according to event organizers.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The naming of the popular Sportsman of the Year Award will again be a highlight of the show. Visitors can also meet state environmental officers, ask questions, and get information they may have always wanted. Sign up youngsters for the mentored turkey hunt at the Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame booth, or sign up for a chance at several prizes.

According to the Daily Sentinel, visitors can also bring in their antlers to have the rack scored by a member of the Big Buck Club, meet the legendary Adirondack Trackers and learn some of their tips, and meet the fascinating people who organize the Fish Creek Atlantic Salmon Club who are restoring this exciting gamefish to area waters. Pat Salerno will also enthrall deer hunters with his tales and photos of big bucks.

Be sure to book your fishing charters with charter captains. Visit call makers, book authors, artists, gun shops, tackle and lure makers. Spend some time with Trout Unlimited or other fishing-related guides and manufacturers.

Kids are not forgotten with special seminars, a petting zoo, and a trout pond. There will be guides, clubs, recreational opportunities, sporting organizations, and more.

For more information, check out their website here.

