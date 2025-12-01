As winter settles into Central New York, residents facing high heating costs may get some much-needed relief. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is officially open for the 2025–2026 season, offering financial support to help eligible households heat their homes safely.

HEAP provides one regular benefit per year, with emergency benefits available later in the season for families at risk of losing heat. Here’s what you need to know as applications open.

What Is HEAP and Who Can Get It?

HEAP is a statewide program that helps income-eligible households with the cost of heating or cooling their homes. You may qualify if you heat your home with:

Natural gas

Electricity

Oil

Propane

Wood or wood pellets

Coal

Kerosene

Corn

You only receive one regular HEAP benefit per season, but depending on your situation, you may also qualify for emergency assistance or cooling assistance later in the year.

To qualify, you must meet certain income guidelines, receive SNAP or Temporary Assistance, or have a household member under age 6, over age 60, or permanently disabled. At least one member of the household must be a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen.

How Much Help Can You Get?

The amount depends on your heating source:

$900 for homes that heat with oil, kerosene, or propane

$635 for wood, pellets, coal, corn, or other deliverable fuels

$400 for electricity or natural gas

$45–$50 for renters with heat included

$21 for residents in government-subsidized housing with heat included

Some households may qualify for additional add-on amounts if they have a vulnerable family member or meet other income guidelines.

Regular benefits are paid directly to your heating vendor.

Emergency HEAP Opens January 2

If your home is in danger of running out of fuel or having your heat shut off, additional help may be available through Emergency HEAP, which is scheduled to open January 2, 2026.

Emergency situations include:

Heating fuel below a quarter tank

Electric or gas heat shut-off notices

Electricity needed to operate your heating system

Less than 10 days’ supply of wood, pellets, or other fuel

Emergency benefits range from $185 to $900, depending on your heating type.

If you are experiencing a heating emergency, you must call your local HEAP district office for help. These benefits cannot be accessed online.

Cooling Assistance Opens This Spring

For households with a vulnerable member or qualifying medical issue, HEAP also offers a Cooling Assistance Benefit, scheduled to open April 15, 2026. If eligible, the program may cover the cost of a fan or air conditioner (up to $800 with installation, or $1,000 for wall units).

Income Guidelines for 2025–2026

To qualify, your gross monthly household income must be at or below these amounts:

1 person: $3,473

2 people: $4,542

3 people: $5,611

4 people: $6,680

5 people: $7,749

(Add $687 for each additional household member.)

How to Apply

New Yorkers can apply in several ways. You can check if you qualify and apply online at mybenefits.ny.gov. You can submit a completed LDSS-2921 application form to your local DSS office.

If you need emergency assistance, call your district office immediately.

If you have questions, you can contact your local HEAP office or call the NYS OTDA Hotline at 1-800-342-3009.

