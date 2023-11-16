Clinton New York’s Magical Christmas Transformation Is Here For 2023

It’s time once again to kick of Christmas in Clinton New York.

It's time for the annual Clinton Shoppers’ Stroll and Holiday Parade hosted by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce on Friday, November 24th and Saturday, November 25th 2023.

Visit the Village of Clinton to kickoff the holiday season. They offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of stores and online shopping and an opportunity to support local and shop small businesses within the historic Village of Clinton. Here's a look at the schedule of events, and you can always get an up to date schedule online here:

Friday, November 24th

10:00 am: Stores Open

10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Pack the Pantry - Bus donated by Hale Transportation - Village Green. Bring HOLIDAY FOOD items to be donated to The Country Pantry

10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Friends of the Kirkland Town Library Annual Jewelry and Holiday Book Sale. Stop by the Library for the Friends' Annual Jewelry Sale. Choose from gently used real and costume jewelry, including necklaces, earrings, pins, rings, and more. In addition to jewelry, we will have gently used holiday books and other treasures.

12:00 - 4:00 pm: Horse & Wagon Rides - Clinton Chamber of Commerce - 21 W Park Row. Purchase tickets in front of the Alexander Hamilton Institute. $3 Adults, $1 Children under 12 and FREE for under 2.

1:00 -3:00 pm: Pictures with Santa in the NBT Bank Lobby

2:00 - 7:00 pm: Clinton Historical Society

Children's activities, holiday treats, and a visit from Mrs. Claus from 3-5 pm

3:00 pm: Carols at the Stone Church led by G. Roberts Kolb

4:00 pm: St. Mary's Choir singing at the Stone Church

4:30 - 6:00 pm: Clinton High School Chamber Singers

Throughout the Village of Clinton

5:00 pm: FREE Hot Chocolate at 1 North Park Row

5:30 pm: JUST BRASS band performing holiday music in front of The Burns Agency at 29 W Park Row

6:00 pm: Tree Lighting Celebration on the Clinton Village Green, Clinton High School Chamber Singers, Reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas by Pastor Scott Leonard, Holiday Greeting by Mayor Elizabeth Tantillo, Tree Lighting.

7:00 pm: Clinton Holiday Parade

The parade starts at the corner of College Street & Chenango Avenue. Come See Santa and Mrs. Claus in the parade. Saturday, November 25th

8:00 am: 5K Jingle Jog in Village of Clinton

Join us in the 5th annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog starting at 8 am at the corner of Williams/College Street.

Register: Jingle Jog Sign Up Join the After Party at The Rok from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

9:00 am - 4:00 pm: Pack the Pantry - Bus donated by Hale Transportation - Village Green

Bring HOLIDAY FOOD items to be donated to The Country Pantry

10:00 am: Stores Open Celebrate Small Business Saturday! Support Local and Shop Small!

10:00 am - 2:00 pm: Friends of the Kirkland Town Library Annual Jewelry and Holiday Book Sale

Stop by the Library for the Friends' Annual Jewelry Sale. Choose from gently used real and costume jewelry, including necklaces, earrings, pins, rings, and more. In addition to jewelry, we will have gently used holiday books and other treasures.

12:00 - 4:00 pm: Horse & Wagon Rides - Clinton Chamber of Commerce - 21 W Park Row. Purchase tickets in front of the Alexander Hamilton Institute. $3 Adults, $1 Children under 12 and FREE for under 2.

1:00 - 4:00 pm: Fire Pit with S'mores and Hot Chocolate on the Village Green

1:00 - 4:00 pm: Visit with Santa in the Gazebo

2:00 - 4:00 pm: Clinton Fire Department Museum - Open to the Public

Stop down at Station #2 on Franklin Ave. and check out the fire department's rich history in this community!

6:30 - 8:30 pm: Holiday Skate at the Clinton Arena. The Clinton Figure Skating Club will host an open Holiday Skate with Santa and Mrs. Claus

$2 admission and $2 skate rentals.

7:00 pm: Concert by Darryl Rahn and Friends at the Kirkland Art Center

Tickets $15 at kacny.org

8:00 pm: Live Music at The Rok with 9 Mile In-Laws"

You can read more online here.

