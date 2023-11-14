City Cafe Of Whitesboro New York Is Here To Stay

Looking for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options in Central New York? Look no further than City Cafe of Whitesboro New York.

City Cafe is a fun, casual cafe dedicated to gluten-free, dairy-free, and peanut-free dining.

The bakery features cheesecakes, carrot cake cupcakes, the famous Utica halfmoons, breads, and more. From the restaurant side try the vegetable risotto, mac and cheese, portobello burger or a veggie street taco.

If you've never tried City Cafe, great news. They are going to be here in Central New York for many years to come:

Happy to announce we have officially renewed for another 3 years in our space! We are so thankful for all of your support & dedication over the last 3 years!"

Congrats to City Cafe on the delicious news. You can check out their Facebook page for full menu. You can also check out some of their photos below.

Sip And Seek Night Coming Up November 30th 2023

Join City Cafe for Psychic readings with Dave The Seer and Kellie Psychic Medium on Thursday November 30th from 5PM - 8PM. They will be booking mini readings for $20. City Cafe will give you $5 for each reading you pay for with Dave and Kellie, and also have a night of drink and food specials.

Kellie is a professional psychic medium, certified hypnotist and Holy fire 111 reiki master who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since the age of 3. She has been doing readings for 44 years. You can find Kellie’s business page on Facebook @KelliePsychicMedium. Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. You can find Dave's business page on Facebook @Dave The Seer.

