Get ready New Yorkers, billions of cicadas are set to emerge in 2025 as Brood XIV makes its long-awaited return. These buzzing insects, known for their loud mating calls, last appeared in 2008. Their 17-year cycle will bring a surge of these fascinating insects to parts of New York this spring.

When Will Cicadas Emerge in New York?

Brood XIV cicadas are expected to start emerging in mid-to-late May, when the soil reaches 64°F. They will stick around until late June, filling New York’s parks, forests, and suburban neighborhoods with their unmistakable hum.

Where to Find Cicadas?

New York’s cicada hotspots will likely include Long Island and parts of the Hudson Valley, but exact locations are still uncertain. Scientists note that Long Island’s cicada population has declined in recent decades due to habitat changes and droughts.

What Makes These Cicadas Special?

Historical Record: The first known mention of Brood XIV dates back to 1634 when Pilgrims documented the event.

There are three types of 17-year cicadas, each with unique colors and calls. Loudest Insect in NY: Their calls can reach 102 decibels—louder than a jet landing at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

The Cicada Lifecycle

Cicadas spend 17 years underground, feeding on tree roots. When they emerge, males sing to attract females. After mating, females lay eggs in tree branches, and the cycle begins again. By mid-summer, the cicadas disappear, leaving behind only tiny holes in the ground and eggs in the trees.

How to Track Cicadas in New York

You can report sightings using the Cicada Safari app, helping researchers track Brood XIV’s emergence across New York.

