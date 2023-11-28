Help Make The Holidays Brighter For Kids- Christmas Wish To The Rescue 2023
For most children, Christmas morning is filled with laughter and the joy and excitement of opening a brightly-wrapped Christmas present. Unfortunately, not every child has that holiday experience - this year is especially tough - but you can help. Here's how you can help local children in Central New York this Christmas season.
Lite 98.7 is partnering with the Rome Rescue Mission to help make Christmas a little merrier for children in need.
If you're interested in granting a particular child's Christmas wish, check out the list of kids below and fill out the form below.
New, UNWRAPPED gifts should be clearly labeled with the child's name and number, can be dropped off in the Townsquare Media lobby at 9418 River Road in Marcy, NY - Monday through Friday, 8:00 - 5:00, from now until Friday, December 15, 2023.
Please select the child or children you'd like to adopt (you don't have to get every single item listed), fill out the form below, and we'll let you know when you're all set, so don't go shopping immediately after you pick a name! Please know that we try to keep this list as current as possible, but there are times when people request the same kids at the same time, so please wait for us to confirm that you're set with the child or children you selected.
Note: If a child is already crossed off, it means they have been taken. Responses will be provided within 24 hours at max. Thank you for your patience!
List Updated as of 11/28/2023 11:15AM
|CHILD NUMBER
|NAME
|Age
|Likes/gift wishes
|9
|Xavier Ford
|9
|Likes Five nights at Freddy's and Sonic
|14
|Craig
|7
|Would like anything
|20
|Levi
|5
|Likes watching youtube, paw patrol and superheroes, would like a remote control car and hot wheels
|21
|Jayden
|5
|Anything
|22
|Axel
|2
|Likes babyshark, blippi, cocomellon and monster trucks, would like any kind of toddler toy
|25
|Doxx
|1 1/2
|Likes cocomelon and mickey mouse
|30
|Amelia
|2 months
|Anything to chew on and anything that makes noise
|31
|Keegan
|3
|Anything, cocomellon
|33
|Alluara E
|1
|Likes Yo Gabba Gabba and Sesame st,
|34
|Skylar
|10
|Demon Slayer, arts & crafts, basketball, roller skating
|37
|Shaquille
|8
|Loves Power Rangers and The Avengers
|38
|Josell Enrique
|5
|Loves Fireman Sam, outerspace and is very interested in rocketships. Would like some outerspace toys and a pretend play kitchen.
|42
|Emmalise
|12
|Likes ice-skating and basketball. Would like clothes and make-up.
|46
|Lucian
|2
|Loves Ms Rachel, anything that spins, pop-its, music and pumpkins. Would like a 2-in-1 Piano play set and a Plush Pumpkin baby basket with 8 fun play pieces
|47
|Keana
|12
|Loves doing hair, makeup and nails, likes Stitch and butterflies. She would like individual lash extensions and a volleyball net, tapestries and an LED light strip for her room
|48
|Juliana
|12
|likes crafts, dance and the outdoors. Would like a craft set and legos.
|49
|Derek
|6
|Loves seacreatures, dinosaurs, among us, paw patrol, cars, tracks and trains.
|54
|Laila
|8
|Likes dance and crafts, would like minibrands and craftslime.
|55
|Matthew
|6
|Likes Fortnite and Minecraft, would like racecars and legobuilders
|57
|Matthew
|11
|Likes Sonic, and would like a remote control car and small puzzles
|58
|Alan
|9
|Likes Fortnite, call of duty, the movie IT, and gaming. Would like playstation gift cards and a headset for gaming.
|59
|Wyatt
|2
|Likes Spiderman and morphle, would like a balance bike and some 2T clothes
|66
|Greyson
|9
|Pokemon, Bakugan, would like pokemon cards and a pokemon bedset.
|69
|Liam
|11
|Likes monkeys, pokemon and soccer, and would like some pokemon and a soccer net
|71
|Aurora
|2
|Blippi, pumpkins, drums, musics, dancing. Would like a laugh and learn smart stages piggy bank.
|73
|Jillian
|10
|cheerleading, stunts and running. She would like a nintendo switch game and legos.
|76
|Zikeya
|7
|Likes Karma's world, and would like barbies and babydolls
|78
|Eli
|7
|Like Karate, and would like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and monster trucks
|79
|Wyatt
|2
|Spiderman morphle and a balance bike
