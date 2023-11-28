Help Make The Holidays Brighter For Kids- Christmas Wish To The Rescue 2023

For most children, Christmas morning is filled with laughter and the joy and excitement of opening a brightly-wrapped Christmas present. Unfortunately, not every child has that holiday experience - this year is especially tough - but you can help. Here's how you can help local children in Central New York this Christmas season.

Lite 98.7 is partnering with the Rome Rescue Mission to help make Christmas a little merrier for children in need.

If you're interested in granting a particular child's Christmas wish, check out the list of kids below and fill out the form below.

New, UNWRAPPED gifts should be clearly labeled with the child's name and number, can be dropped off in the Townsquare Media lobby at 9418 River Road in Marcy, NY - Monday through Friday, 8:00 - 5:00, from now until Friday, December 15, 2023.

Please select the child or children you'd like to adopt (you don't have to get every single item listed), fill out the form below, and we'll let you know when you're all set, so don't go shopping immediately after you pick a name! Please know that we try to keep this list as current as possible, but there are times when people request the same kids at the same time, so please wait for us to confirm that you're set with the child or children you selected.

Note: If a child is already crossed off, it means they have been taken. Responses will be provided within 24 hours at max. Thank you for your patience!

List Updated as of 11/28/2023 11:15AM

CHILD NUMBER NAME Age Likes/gift wishes 1 Miley 7 Loves Bam Bam and stuffed dinosaurs, would like any kid science kits, arts and crafts 2 Paisley Griffin 5 Minicraft, crafting, Elsa & Anna,would like LOL Surprize dolls, anything minicraft or crafting material/paint 3 Ameliiah 2 Dolls, Cocomellon, Barbies, would like any kind of toys, pretend playset, babydoll 4 Graison 12 Loves videogames, would like an Xbox giftcard, drone 5 Alayah 5 Likes Bluey, soccer, art, drawing, clothes, would like a Bluey doll and a boardgame 6 Kathleen 5 Would like a Barbie and a lincoln log set 7 Aubree 9 Likes the anime Demon Slayer, would like makeup, coloring books or arts & crafts stuff 8 Anthony 9 Likes sports, the outside, pokemon and Fortnite. Would like pokemon cards and a basketball 9 Xavier Ford 9 Likes Five nights at Freddy's and Sonic 10 Noah 1 Likes Cocomelon and dinosaurs 11 Dwayne 11 Likes Pokemon and comic books 12 Hunter 7 Likes Fortnite, Mario, Superheroes, he would like hotwheels and nerf guns 13 Landon 12 Likes fishing video games, would like anything fishing related and some clothes, Plain color shirts men's medium straight leg jeans 29by 30 14 Craig 7 Would like anything 15 Aleksander 8 Likes Minecraft, legos, cars, and would like legos and hotwheels 16 Priscilla 2 Likes Cocomelon, painting, babyshark, and would like a LOL Surprize ball or Barbie 17 Paisleigh 3 Would like dolls and pretend play sets 18 Gabrhianna 10 Loves makeup, mosterhigh, miniature toys, would like monster high dolls and makeup 19 Destiny 9 Likes drawing, would like jewelry and crafts 20 Levi 5 Likes watching youtube, paw patrol and superheroes, would like a remote control car and hot wheels 21 Jayden 5 Anything 22 Axel 2 Likes babyshark, blippi, cocomellon and monster trucks, would like any kind of toddler toy 23 Ameliiah 7 Would like makeup and pretend play sets 24 Amara 7 Likes gymnastics, and would like makeup, babydolls 25 Doxx 1 1/2 Likes cocomelon and mickey mouse 26 Carter 2 Likes balls and cocomellon 27 Alexander 4 Anything 28 Avery 8 months Baby toys 29 Ariella 5 Would like Barbies and anything Jojo Siwa 30 Amelia 2 months Anything to chew on and anything that makes noise 31 Keegan 3 Anything, cocomellon 32 Owen 2 months Anything that makes small noise, any small toys he can hold 33 Alluara E 1 Likes Yo Gabba Gabba and Sesame st, 34 Skylar 10 Demon Slayer, arts & crafts, basketball, roller skating 35 Jaiden 10 Loves to build legos and play video games, would like a lego building set and a gift card for his playstation 36 Paisley 6 Loves painting, arts & crafts and Minecraft, would like some paints and painting materials 37 Shaquille 8 Loves Power Rangers and The Avengers 38 Josell Enrique 5 Loves Fireman Sam, outerspace and is very interested in rocketships. Would like some outerspace toys and a pretend play kitchen. 39 Yusef 5 Is interested in space, basketball, Blippi, paw patrol and minions. Would like sensory toys, a pj mask, fake food toys, and a space projector 40 Hope 10 Loves Cheer, fake nails and Stitch (Lilo and Stitch). Would like some hubble bubble and a Stitch bedset. 41 Kylar 8 Likes Spiderman, fishing, outdoors, camping and video games. Would like spiderman and nerfguns. 42 Emmalise 12 Likes ice-skating and basketball. Would like clothes and make-up. 43 Gavin 12 Likes fortnite, interested in the military and wants to be in the Marines, and likes drawing. Would like art supplies, action figures and sports stuff. 44 Paige 16 Likes Karate, anime, crows and snakes. Would like some manga (anime books) and anything related to crows and snakes. 45 Taylor 16 Loves animals, would like a Rue21 gifts card and a Walmart giftcard. 46 Lucian 2 Loves Ms Rachel, anything that spins, pop-its, music and pumpkins. Would like a 2-in-1 Piano play set and a Plush Pumpkin baby basket with 8 fun play pieces 47 Keana 12 Loves doing hair, makeup and nails, likes Stitch and butterflies. She would like individual lash extensions and a volleyball net, tapestries and an LED light strip for her room 48 Juliana 12 likes crafts, dance and the outdoors. Would like a craft set and legos. 49 Derek 6 Loves seacreatures, dinosaurs, among us, paw patrol, cars, tracks and trains. 50 Raelynn 10 Loves dance, Stitch, coloring, writing and crafts. Would like a Squishmallow, and some arts and crafts. 51 Isabella 2 Loves musical instruments and cocomellon, would like a toddler painting set with an easel, a toddler drum set, and some dresses for church size 5T 52 Symaliyah 4 Loves Barbie, Gabbys dollhouse and princesses. Would like Elsa & Anna and other princess dolls. 53 Nathan 5 Would like some hotwheels and pj masks. 54 Laila 8 Likes dance and crafts, would like minibrands and craftslime. 55 Matthew 6 Likes Fortnite and Minecraft, would like racecars and legobuilders 56 Breonna 11 Likes Lilo & Stitch, would like crafts and jewelry making sets. 57 Matthew 11 Likes Sonic, and would like a remote control car and small puzzles 58 Alan 9 Likes Fortnite, call of duty, the movie IT, and gaming. Would like playstation gift cards and a headset for gaming. 59 Wyatt 2 Likes Spiderman and morphle, would like a balance bike and some 2T clothes 60 Aiden B 4 He likes superheroes, spiderman, dinosaurs, blippi and paw patrol. Needs clothes especially socks, wears a size 5-6T 61 Kennedy 6 She likes to play dress-up, would like play makeup and Barbies 62 Chase 12 Likes Minecraft and Fortnite, would like some shirts and jeans size 10, and a hoodie size 12 63 Eliana 5 Likes Jojo Siwa, wants a babydoll and barbies 64 Jaylee Sky 3 Loves Peppa Pig, little figurines and Minnie Mouse, would like Peppa Pig toys and Minnie Mouse toys 65 Maliq 3 Loves basketball, football, dinosaurs, spiderman, pj mask, paw patrol and minions. Would like spiderman or dinosaur. 66 Greyson 9 Pokemon, Bakugan, would like pokemon cards and a pokemon bedset. 67 Eria 12 Likes soccer, arts & crafts, would like soccer stuff and arts and crafts. 68 Kylar 8 Likes Fishing, basketball, baseball, and would like some cars/trucks and action figures. 69 Liam 11 Likes monkeys, pokemon and soccer, and would like some pokemon and a soccer net 70 Joshana 14 Likes track, and would like a Rue21 and Walmart gift card. 71 Aurora 2 Blippi, pumpkins, drums, musics, dancing. Would like a laugh and learn smart stages piggy bank. 72 Giovanni 7 Loves football, basketball and soccer, would like a soccer goal/net and ball, and a lazer tag set. 73 Jillian 10 cheerleading, stunts and running. She would like a nintendo switch game and legos. 74 Kaitlynn 4 Likes minnie mouse, unicorns and babydolls 75 Alex 9 Likes basketball, football, nerf, roblox and cars. Would like a roblox gift card and a remote control car 76 Zikeya 7 Likes Karma's world, and would like barbies and babydolls 77 AnnaBella 12 Would like makeup and a bracelet kit 78 Eli 7 Like Karate, and would like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and monster trucks 79 Wyatt 2 Spiderman morphle and a balance bike 80 Heaven 9 Size 10-12 in girls, would like clothes, led lights and sensory toys

