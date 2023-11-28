Help Make The Holidays Brighter For Kids- Christmas Wish To The Rescue 2023

Help Make The Holidays Brighter For Kids- Christmas Wish To The Rescue 2023

Canva

For most children, Christmas morning is filled with laughter and the joy and excitement of opening a brightly-wrapped Christmas present. Unfortunately, not every child has that holiday experience - this year is especially tough - but you can help. Here's how you can help local children in Central New York this Christmas season.

Lite 98.7 is partnering with the Rome Rescue Mission to help make Christmas a little merrier for children in need.

If you're interested in granting a particular child's Christmas wish, check out the list of kids below and fill out the form below.

New, UNWRAPPED gifts should be clearly labeled with the child's name and number, can be dropped off in the Townsquare Media lobby at 9418 River Road in Marcy, NY - Monday through Friday, 8:00 - 5:00, from now until Friday, December 15, 2023.

Please select the child or children you'd like to adopt (you don't have to get every single item listed), fill out the form below, and we'll let you know when you're all set, so don't go shopping immediately after you pick a name! Please know that we try to keep this list as current as possible, but there are times when people request the same kids at the same time, so please wait for us to confirm that you're set with the child or children you selected.

Note: If a child is already crossed off, it means they have been taken. Responses will be provided within 24 hours at max. Thank you for your patience! 

List Updated as of 11/28/2023 11:15AM

CHILD NUMBERNAMEAgeLikes/gift wishes
1Miley7Loves Bam Bam and stuffed dinosaurs, would like any kid science kits, arts and crafts
2Paisley Griffin5Minicraft, crafting, Elsa & Anna,would like LOL Surprize dolls, anything minicraft or crafting material/paint
3Ameliiah2Dolls, Cocomellon, Barbies, would like any kind of toys, pretend playset, babydoll
4Graison12Loves videogames, would like an Xbox giftcard, drone
5Alayah5Likes Bluey, soccer, art, drawing, clothes, would like a Bluey doll and a boardgame
6Kathleen5Would like a Barbie and a lincoln log set
7Aubree9Likes the anime Demon Slayer, would like makeup, coloring books or arts & crafts stuff
8Anthony9Likes sports, the outside, pokemon and Fortnite. Would like pokemon cards and a basketball
9Xavier Ford9Likes Five nights at Freddy's and Sonic
10Noah1Likes Cocomelon and dinosaurs 
11Dwayne11Likes Pokemon and comic books 
12Hunter7Likes Fortnite, Mario, Superheroes, he would like hotwheels and nerf guns
13Landon12Likes fishing video games, would like anything fishing related and some clothes, Plain color shirts men's medium straight leg jeans 29by 30
14Craig7Would like anything
15Aleksander8Likes Minecraft, legos, cars, and would like legos and hotwheels
16Priscilla2Likes Cocomelon, painting, babyshark, and would like a LOL Surprize ball or Barbie
17Paisleigh3Would like dolls and pretend play sets
18Gabrhianna10Loves makeup, mosterhigh, miniature toys, would like monster high dolls and makeup
19Destiny9Likes drawing, would like jewelry and crafts
20Levi5Likes watching youtube, paw patrol and superheroes, would like a remote control car and hot wheels
21Jayden5Anything
22Axel2Likes babyshark, blippi, cocomellon and monster trucks, would like any kind of toddler toy
23Ameliiah7Would like makeup and pretend play sets 
24Amara7Likes gymnastics, and would like makeup, babydolls
25Doxx1 1/2Likes cocomelon and mickey mouse
26Carter2Likes balls and cocomellon
27Alexander4Anything
28Avery8 monthsBaby toys
29Ariella5Would like Barbies and anything Jojo Siwa 
30Amelia2 monthsAnything to chew on and anything that makes noise
31Keegan3Anything, cocomellon
32Owen2 monthsAnything that makes small noise, any small toys he can hold
33Alluara E1Likes Yo Gabba Gabba and Sesame st,
34Skylar10Demon Slayer, arts & crafts, basketball, roller skating
35Jaiden10Loves to build legos and play video games, would like a lego building set and a gift card for his playstation
36Paisley6Loves painting, arts & crafts and Minecraft, would like some paints and painting materials
37Shaquille8Loves Power Rangers and The Avengers
38Josell Enrique5Loves Fireman Sam, outerspace and is very interested in rocketships. Would like some outerspace toys and a pretend play kitchen.
39Yusef5Is interested in space, basketball, Blippi, paw patrol and minions. Would like sensory toys, a pj mask, fake food toys, and a space projector
40Hope10Loves Cheer, fake nails and Stitch (Lilo and Stitch). Would like some hubble bubble and a Stitch bedset.
41Kylar8Likes Spiderman, fishing, outdoors, camping and video games. Would like spiderman and nerfguns.
42Emmalise12Likes ice-skating and basketball. Would like clothes and make-up.
43Gavin12Likes fortnite, interested in the military and wants to be in the Marines, and likes drawing. Would like art supplies, action figures and sports stuff.
44Paige16Likes Karate, anime, crows and snakes. Would like some manga (anime books) and anything related to crows and snakes.
45Taylor16Loves animals, would like a Rue21 gifts card and a Walmart giftcard.
46Lucian2Loves Ms Rachel, anything that spins, pop-its, music and pumpkins. Would like a 2-in-1 Piano play set and a Plush Pumpkin baby basket with 8 fun play pieces
47Keana12Loves doing hair, makeup and nails, likes Stitch and butterflies. She would like individual lash extensions and a volleyball net, tapestries and an LED light strip for her room
48Juliana12likes crafts, dance and the outdoors. Would like a craft set and legos.
49Derek6Loves seacreatures, dinosaurs, among us, paw patrol, cars, tracks and trains.
50Raelynn10Loves dance, Stitch, coloring, writing and crafts. Would like a Squishmallow, and some arts and crafts.
51Isabella2Loves musical instruments and cocomellon, would like a toddler painting set with an easel, a toddler drum set, and some dresses for church size 5T
52Symaliyah4Loves Barbie, Gabbys dollhouse and princesses. Would like Elsa & Anna and other princess dolls.
53Nathan5Would like some hotwheels and pj masks.
54Laila8Likes dance and crafts, would like minibrands and craftslime.
55Matthew6Likes Fortnite and Minecraft, would like racecars and legobuilders
56Breonna11Likes Lilo & Stitch, would like crafts and jewelry making sets.
57Matthew11Likes Sonic, and would like a remote control car and small puzzles
58Alan9Likes Fortnite, call of duty, the movie IT, and gaming. Would like playstation gift cards and a headset for gaming.
59Wyatt2Likes Spiderman and morphle, would like a balance bike and some 2T clothes
60Aiden B4He likes superheroes, spiderman, dinosaurs, blippi and paw patrol. Needs clothes especially socks, wears a size 5-6T
61Kennedy6She likes to play dress-up, would like play makeup and Barbies
62Chase12Likes Minecraft and Fortnite, would like some shirts and jeans size 10, and a hoodie size 12
63Eliana5Likes Jojo Siwa, wants a babydoll and barbies
64Jaylee Sky3Loves Peppa Pig, little figurines and Minnie Mouse, would like Peppa Pig toys and Minnie Mouse toys
65Maliq3Loves basketball, football, dinosaurs, spiderman, pj mask, paw patrol and minions. Would like spiderman or dinosaur.
66Greyson9Pokemon, Bakugan, would like pokemon cards and a pokemon bedset.
67Eria12Likes soccer, arts & crafts, would like soccer stuff and arts and crafts.
68Kylar8Likes Fishing, basketball, baseball, and would like some cars/trucks and action figures.
69Liam11Likes monkeys, pokemon and soccer, and would like some pokemon and a soccer net
70Joshana14Likes track, and would like a Rue21 and Walmart gift card.
71Aurora2Blippi, pumpkins, drums, musics, dancing. Would like a laugh and learn smart stages piggy bank.
72Giovanni7Loves football, basketball and soccer, would like a soccer goal/net and ball, and a lazer tag set.
73Jillian10cheerleading, stunts and running. She would like a nintendo switch game and legos.
74Kaitlynn4Likes minnie mouse, unicorns and babydolls
75Alex9Likes basketball, football, nerf, roblox and cars. Would like a roblox gift card and a remote control car
76Zikeya7Likes Karma's world, and would like barbies and babydolls
77AnnaBella12Would like makeup and a bracelet kit 
78Eli7Like Karate, and would like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and monster trucks
79Wyatt2Spiderman morphle and a balance bike
80Heaven9Size 10-12 in girls, would like clothes, led lights and sensory toys

First Look at Famous 2023 Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone

The famous Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone is finally open for the holiday season.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Put Little Color in Your Holidays on CNY Christmas Tree Farm

Put a little color in your holiday on one Central New York Christmas tree farm. Henderberg Tree Farm in Rome, has real colored trees.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Turning Stone Flips Switch on Over 2 Million Christmas Lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Turning Stone with over 2 million lights, more than 4000 decorations, and 150 Christmas trees.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: christmas, rome rescue mission, Utica News
Categories: This And That, TSM, Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR