Jingle All the Way To Rome’s ‘Christmas In The City’

Looking for some free good old fashioned family Christmas fun? Look no further than Christmas In The City.

Life Church of Rome is hosting a free event for the whole family, “Christmas in the City,” December 8th and December 9th from 5PM - 8PM at their location at 1110 Black River Blvd in Rome. Two days of classic Christmas fun, close to home for you to enjoy.

You'll be able to enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, live nativity and animals, an interactive Christmas village, live music and Christmas caroling, indoor Christmas market, free donuts and hot cocoa, plenty of free door prizes, a food truck, and more.

Inside the church you’ll be welcomed into the wonderful Christmas market with live music and the aroma of hot mulled cider and Christmas cookies. The market is made up of local artisans, makers, growers, and more, all providing a delightful shopping experience for your holiday gift-giving.

Then, as you enter the outdoor Christmas city, you'll immediately be immersed in the sights and sounds of the season. You'll hear the story of Christmas as you walk through the interactive village, enjoying free hot cocoa and donuts. Join in with the caroling, take pictures with the live nativity animals, and enjoy a ride through the city on the free horse-drawn wagon rides.

This event is a free gift from the church to the entire community. All are welcome, all ages as well. Be sure to cozy up by the fire while you take it all in and experience the true meaning of Christmas.

