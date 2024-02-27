Pluckin’ Good Deal- One Central New York Restaurant Is For Sale

If your dream involves chicken and owning a restaurant, one is now for sale in Central New York.

The former Chickenlicious is now listed as for sale with Pavia for $399,000:

It was renovated in 2021 and fully equipped. Kitchen has hood and ansul system, drive thru window and ample parking. Just minutes from the SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Wolfspeed manufacturing and the NYS Thruway. Contact broker for equipment list."

On Yelp, the restaurant only had 12 reviews, and most weren't very positive:

"Not good at all. Service was not particularly good. The person who took my order didn't seem pleased to be working that day. Almost as if I was an irritation more than a customer. The food wasn't anything that great either. My chicken sandwich was ok, at best. It was light in the chicken and came with some pickles and a little sauce. Meh." "Ate here yesterday and now I'm sick with the worst food poisoning I've had in years. Expensive and you dont even get that much food. I ordered the spicy chicken sandwich which was just ok tasting. My boyfriend got the Lucius wrap and the chicken in there tasted and looked like canned chicken."

We first reported on the restaurant opening in our area in July of 2022. The restaurant last posted on Facebook in December of 2023:

We will be closing the restaurant for the winter and will give updates on our reopening. We hope to see you in the spring!"

You can read more on the sale online here. Hey, if you like chicken and think you can make this place a classic, invest!

