Why Eggs in New York Are Expensive But Chicken Isn’t

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ve probably noticed egg prices are climbing at an alarming rate, but chicken prices have remained basically the same. So why is one part of the poultry industry experiencing a price surge while the other isn’t?

It’s All About the Type of Chicken

The key reason for the price gap lies in the difference between egg-laying hens and chickens raised for meat (broilers). Avian flu, also known as bird flu has been sweeping through farms that house egg-laying chickens, drastically reducing supply and driving up egg prices. In contrast, broilers have been less affected, keeping chicken meat prices relatively steady.

Frozen Chicken Stock Adds Stability

Another factor keeping chicken prices from skyrocketing is the ability to freeze and store poultry. Even though frozen chicken supplies are down about 8%, they remain high enough to prevent extreme price fluctuations. Eggs, on the other hand, are perishable and can’t be stored long-term, making them more susceptible to sudden supply disruptions.

Regional and Regulatory Factors Play a Role

States with stricter cage-free laws, like California and Colorado, have seen even sharper increases in egg prices due to reduced production capacity. New York’s egg prices are rising in part because of broader national trends, but its chicken prices remain mostly stable due to consistent broiler production and frozen reserves.

Egg prices may continue to climb if bird flu outbreaks persist, with some experts predicting another 20% increase in 2025. Meanwhile, chicken prices could see small increases, but nothing compared to the sharp rise in egg costs.

The 8 Best Egg Substitutes amid Record Prices and Shortages in New York From her lips to your ears, Martha Stewart has tried and tested the 8 best egg substitutes to help you through soaring prices and concerning shortages. She also found out which recipes these substitutes are best used for, bringing a sigh of relief to stressed bakers everywhere. Gallery Credit: Martha Stewart