Chicken Recall In New York Due To Life-Threatening Illness

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for one brand of chicken across New York State. Here's what we know:

The recall is on ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry burrito products containing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated dairy products that have been recalled by Rizo-Lopez Foods, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes:

The RTE poultry burrito items were produced on various dates between June 20, 2023, and December 30, 2023. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]: 10.53-oz. individual wax paper packages containing “amazon kitchen, CHICKEN CHILI VERDE burrito with rice, black beans & monterey jack” with BEST BEFORE Julian dates starting with 0764, 1384, 1394, and 2694. The product is packaged in boxed cases labeled as "CHICKEN CHILE VERDE BURRITO WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS & MONTEREY JACK" with production dates 6/20/23, 8/21/23, 8/22/23, and 12/30/23, and with expiration dates of 3/16/24, 5/17/24, 5/18/24, and 9/25/24."

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics."

You can read more on the recall online here.

