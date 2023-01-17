One of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time is coming to Upstate New York.

Chicago is coming on Saturday April 22nd at 8PM. Tickets go on sale at 10:00AM on Thursday January 19th for Turning Stone Rewards Members and Friday January 20th for the general sale.

You'll be able to enjoy the classics, and new music from Chicago's 38th studio album "Born For This Moment" on stage here in Central New York:

“I hope that, 55 years from now, listeners will actually feel something about our music and our lyrics," founding member Robert Lamm said in a statement. "I mean, we’re all human. We all go through some variation of the same pain and joy at some point in our lives, and there’s a commonality to that. I hope listeners in the future will actually get all those feelings while listening to our music.”

The current Chicago lineup includes three active original members: singer and keyboardist Lamm, trumpeter Loughnane and trombonist James Pankow. Other band members include Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Neil Donell on vocals, Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, and Eric Baines on bass and vocals.

Again, learn more on the Turning Stone show online here.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2014. Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. Chicago’s known for their mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others.

