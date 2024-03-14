Central New York Welcomes Adults For Easter Egg Hunt

Egg Hunts aren't just for kids in Central New York! Adults are invited to one special evening of hunting for adult eggs.

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards is hosting a 21+ Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 30th from 5PM - 8PM. The event combines the joy of Easter egg hunts with the excitement of 1911 Established drinks and prizes. Why not relive a cherished childhood tradition with a twist, designed especially for adults.

Date: Saturday, March 30th - Rain or Shine

Time: 5pm – 8pm *Note: Campus will close at 4pm

Cost: $40 per person

Adult (21+) Easter Egg Hunt: Each attendee is guaranteed to find 6 eggs, each filled with a range of exciting prizes from candy to gift cards, tickets to Beak & Skiff Summer Concerts and an WWE event.

There is several different prize tiers:

Tier 1: Find 3 eggs of a specific color for delightful "candy" type prizes.

Tier 2: Discover 2 eggs of another color for rewards such as F&B vouchers, (redeemable for a draft or cocktail on a future visit).

Top Tier: The coveted golden egg brings the chance to win major prizes like 4 packs of Hard Cider, Spirits, Beak & Skiff concert tickets (choose any show - subject to availability), floor seats for WWE, and Syracuse Crunch tickets.

Live Music: Scars & Stripes Unplugged from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Egg Ticket Redemption: Prizes can be claimed between 6:00pm and 8:00pm.

Signage and staff will guide you through the event to ensure you know where to go and how to redeem your eggs for prizes.

Don't miss out on this unique adult-only event that promises fun, laughter, and maybe even a bit of competitive spirit. Grab your tickets now.

