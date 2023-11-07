Here’s A Way To Help Out Local Central New York Veteran’s For Thanksgiving

If you're looking to help out veteran's this Thanksgiving, it'll only take some food donations.

Nimey's New Generation Cars is working with the Utica Center for Development for their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive for veterans and their families in Central New York. This year the goal is to help out over 100 local families, who have served our nation.

“Unfortunately, we are behind on our planned donation goals this year. The last thing we want is for a veteran and their family to go hungry this Thanksgiving, but we need more donations to make those worries disappear,” says Vince Scalise, Founder/ Executive Director, Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center. We are calling on individuals, local businesses, and community members to join hands with us in making this Thanksgiving truly special. “No family should go hungry on Thanksgiving, especially if they’re a veteran,” says Matt Nimey, owner of Nimey’s New Generation Cars. “Our mission has always been to serve our community, and this initiative is a great opportunity for us to give back and show our appreciation to the brave men and women who have served our nation."

This year they are looking for the following foods:

Turkey Stuffing

Potatoes Squash

Canned Cranberries Canned Beans

Canned Vegetables Cornbread

The Veteran’s Outreach Center serves over 150 veterans and their families for Thanksgiving. They are also accepting donations at both their dealership and at the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center. They are accepting donations from November 9th through the 17th. Let's make sure Thanksgiving is special for those who served our country so we all can enjoy Thanksgiving.

19 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkey's For Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is almost here. Do you want to have a fresh local turkey served on your table? Here's 19 places to check out in Upstate New York recommended on social media. Have other places? Text us on our station app. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2023? Here's the list of New York State store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2023. Some individual locations have different hours than the National brand. Check with your local store to be certain. Keep checking back for updated holiday hours. Gallery Credit: Karolyi