Central New York Resident Will Be On ‘The Price is Right’ Next Week

One lucky Central New York resident will be one of the next contestants on "The Price Is Right." Here's what we know so far.

According to WKTV, the show on Thursday, February 22nd 2024 will have a Oneida New York resident competing on the show. The show starts at 11AM on CBS in Utica.

We wish the contestant good luck on Bidders' Row. We'll be interested to see what's up for bids and hope that the bid is "nearest to the actual retail price without going over.""

So far no word from WKTV on the residents name, or what game and showcase they may play.

Will it be Plinko, Shopping Spree, Squeeze Play or That's Too Much?

Price Is Right Live Heading For New York State

If you missed "The Price Is Right Live" when it was in Utica, you'll want to make the road trip to White Plains New York on April 26th 2024. The show will be at The Westchester County Center at 8:00PM. You can buy tickets online here.

If you’re a fan of "The Price Is Right" on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show:

Everyone’s favorite game show is on its way to you, along with the chance to win a share of the more than $12 million in cash and fabulous prizes we’ve given away! Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat."

You can read more online here.

