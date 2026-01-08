Vodka has officially entered its tech era, and I don’t know whether to laugh, clap, or download the app... but here we are. A New York–based brand called Amoon Spirits has launched what it’s calling the world’s first smart vodka, and yes, it’s exactly as extra as it sounds.

This isn’t just a bottle. It lights up. It spins. It syncs to your phone. Your bar cart is now smarter than most people.

What Is Smart Vodka, Exactly?

Amoon pairs ultra-premium, small-batch vodka with an interactive bottle system designed to turn every pour into a full-on visual moment. Crafted in New York’s Catskills Mountains, the vodka docks into something called a Vortex Control Unit (VCU), which powers an internal stir bar that creates a dramatic swirling vortex inside the bottle.

At the same time, customizable LED lights pulse and glow, making it look less like a liquor bottle and more like something that belongs behind a DJ booth.

There’s an App Because Of Course There Is

Yes, there’s an app. Through Amoon’s companion app, users can control lighting colors, vortex speed, or choose from preset light shows. You can match your vodka to your vibe, your playlist, or your personality.

Is this necessary? Absolutely Not.

Is it a guaranteed conversation starter? Absolutely.

The Idea Behind Amoon Spirits’ Connected Vodka

Amoon was founded by longtime friends Mark McLaurine II and Christopher Tooley, who spent six years developing the product. Their goal wasn’t just to make vodka flashier but to rethink the entire social drinking experience.

They’re positioning Amoon as part of a new category they call connected spirits, blending technology, design, and alcohol into something meant to be shared, shown off, and remembered. Think less “quiet cocktail” and more “centerpiece energy.”

But Is the Vodka Actually Any Good?

According to Amoon, yes. They’re very clear that the vodka itself is still the star of the show. The brand describes it as clean, smooth, and crafted for easy sipping, whether you’re pouring it straight or mixing it into a cocktail.

The tech is the flex. The vodka still has to hold up on its own.

How Much Does the Smart Vodka Cost?

If you’re curious (or tempted), here’s what Amoon currently offers:

Full smart vodka system (vodka bottle + VCU): $249.99

VCU-compatible replacement bottle: $49.99

Classic non-connected vodka: $39.99

The smart vodka is available now through AmoonSpirits.com and ReserveBar.

Does Vodka Need Wi-Fi?

No. Of course vodka doesn't need Wi-Fi.

But am I glad that someone looked at a liquor bottle and said, “What if this had lights, motion, and an app?”

Definitely.

