It feels like rescuers have been saving more animals from the ice than usual this year… and now, there’s another one.

Firefighters in South Glens Falls sprang into action Monday after a cat was spotted stranded on a thin sheet of ice in Gansevoort.

The call came in around noon after employees from the Saratoga County Water Authority noticed the cat stuck on a manmade reservoir. The ice was too thin for anyone to walk out and rescue the cat, so they brought in reinforcements.

The Banana Boat Saves the Day

The rescue team used a bright yellow inflatable, nicknamed a “banana boat”, to safely reach the cat. The specialized boat allowed rescuers to glide across the unstable ice without breaking through.

The cat was safely brought back to shore, cold, probably annoyed, but alive.

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What Happens Next?

The cat was taken to a local veterinary clinic to be checked out. Early reports say it appeared to be in good health.

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As for how it ended up stranded on the ice… that’s still a mystery. And as of now, the owner hasn’t been identified.

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto