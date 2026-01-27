If you’re itching to get outside once winter finally loosens its grip on Central New York, and do something that actually makes a difference, this is your sign.

Volunteers across the state are gearing up for Canal Clean Sweep, a massive cleanup effort happening April 17–19, and Central New York is a big part of it.

Organized by Parks & Trails New York in partnership with the New York State Canal Corporation, Canal Clean Sweep brings communities together to clean up trails, greenways, and waterways ahead of the busy spring and summer seasons.

And yes, the canals that run right through our backyard need all the love they can get.

Volunteers Needed in Central New York for Canal Clean Sweep 2026

Trails along the Erie Canalway Trail, the Oswego Canal Trail, the Black River Canal, and nearby routes like the Chenango Canal Towpath Trail are used year-round by walkers, runners, cyclists, families, and boaters.

After a long winter, those trails tend to collect a lot of debris, and that’s where volunteers come in.

By giving a few hours of your time, you’re helping to remove litter and debris, improve public spaces, get trails ready for warmer weather, and protect waterways before boating season begins.

Last year alone 1,038 volunteers participated statewide (a great way to meet new friends, hello!), cleaning more than 125 miles of trail and shoreline by removing 48,132 pounds of trash.

That’s roughly the weight of a fully loaded semi truck, or... an adult humpback whale.

This year marks the 21st Canal Clean Sweep, helping prepare the canal system for navigation season, which kicks off in May. The New York State Canal System will officially open for its 202nd season shortly after.

You Can Volunteer or Host

Residents in Oneida and Herkimer Counties, along with nearby areas including Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Warren, and Washington Counties, can take part in several ways.

Sign up to volunteer at an existing cleanup location and help tackle litter alongside neighbors and local organizations. Or host a cleanup! Cleanup hosts:

Choose a cleanup location

Set the date and time

Coordinate volunteers

Distribute supplies (provided by Parks & Trails New York)

Help create a welcoming, community-focused event

It’s also a great option for scout troops, school groups, service clubs, and workplaces looking for a spring volunteer project.

Celebrate Earth Day

Canal Clean Sweep lines up perfectly with Earth Day. Cleanup events run April 17–19, and registration is open now.

Sometimes taking care of our community is as simple as grabbing a trash bag and showing up, and Central New York always shows up.

