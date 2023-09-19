Number One Item Every Upstate New York Camping Trip Needs

When it comes to hiking or camping, this brand is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. However, this may now be the number one thing every Upstate New York camping trip needs.

Picture this- You're hiking Whiteface Mountain, or you're camping Glimmerglass State Park. What is on your feet? Introducing Camping Crocs that have all the built-in survival tools on them......Yes, Camping Crocs.

They're called the Campsite Classic Clog, and they're sold by End Clothing. The unique camping crocs come with a waterproof sleeve-like attachment that makes them fully waterproof up to just above your ankles, plus they have slew of survival tools integrated right into the crocs."

These camping crocs have been available since 2020 in a range of colors, including blue, green, and yellow. You can buy them online for $123. Yes, a smooth $123 can separate you between camping normally and camping like a gem. Tools on the camping crocs include a flashlight, paracord, a compass, and a few other various items "that would often be deemed essential on a weekend camping trip".

"At the core, it’s a regular clog, with a foam construction, ventilation holes and a heel strap, should you want to go full sport mode. But, in Mclaughlin’s usual style, it’s reimagined with a host of out-there additions.""

Just imagine floating down the West Canada Creek, or hiking in Old Forge, you could sport these amazing crocs. You will most definitely be the most unique camper in Upstate New York with these gems on your feet. Check out some of the photos:

