You Can Now Buy A Waterfall In Upstate New York

Have you ever dreamed of buying a waterfall? You now don't have to go chasing waterfalls in New York State when you literally buy one.

Imagine an opportunity so crazy and unique, it only presents once in a lifetime. A property for sale that is pretty much your own National Park. The best part, its located minutes to Ski Resorts, The Finger Lakes, Wine and Beer Trails, Wellness Resorts, and more. For $295,000, it can be yours:

"Whether for your personal dream getaway, recreational camping, yoga/meditation grounds, hunting or simply to preserve the environment…. Welcome to Reed Gully. A picturesque 8+ acre scene presents as you cross a storybook suspension bridge over a rushing stream to a clearing offering manicured grounds. A yurt-ready platform with stacked stone, fire pit, storage shed, and many cleared spaces to sit and watch the water drift by. Over 1,000’ of stream and river bed bisect the gully and guide you to the most INCREDIBLE PRIVATE 86’ Waterfall. Peace, tranquility, Wildlife and Inspiration are in abundance. This is an opportunity not to be overlooked"

The property is located at 6745 Fisher Tract, Canandaigua. Take a look at what it has to offer:

