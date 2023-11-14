Home Sweet Home-on-Wheels- Buy This Rare New York Bus Home

In the heart of Upstate New York, a growing trend is transforming the conventional notion of home sweet home. Would you buy this bus that's been converted into a home?

Imagine waking up to a different view outside your window every day, with the freedom to choose your own backyard. In Upstate New York, the possibilities are endless. You could wake up lakeside, in a vibrant forest, or a beautiful small town. For many in Upstate New York, this dream has become a reality through the art of bus conversion.

Living in a converted bus offers a unique blend of simplicity and adventure. The cozy confines of a bus are ingeniously transformed into a functional living space, complete with a kitchen, sleeping quarters, and even a tiny bathroom. Every inch of space is carefully utilized to maximize comfort and convenience, proving that a small footprint doesn't mean sacrificing the comforts of home.

Right now on Facebook marketplace, you could buy a 1987 International S1800 chassis with a Thomas bus body for $10,000.

213,000 miles. 9 liter v8 diesel with a five speed manual. inside runs off all solar, there is 2 100w panels that charge 4 batteries for 825 amp/hour. there is a dorm size refridge and 19” tv. new cassette toilet in the back closet area. two burner gas stove top. sink installed but no pluming hooked up. i have the tank and a bunch of parts for the bus not installed yet.

The seller mentions that the vehicle mechanically runs good.

There is a small leak out of the rear end front pinion seal. we take it on a 800 mile round trip every year and a few small ones through out the year. oil and filter changed every year."

Are you interested? You can learn more online here. Check out some of the photos:

