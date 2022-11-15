Order Thanksgiving Pies At These 19 Central New York Area Businesses
Looking to skip baking pies and to just buy them in the Upstate and Central New York region? You'll want to check out these 19 places.
Why is pie a Thanksgiving tradition?
Why is pie such an important part of Thanksgiving dinner? According to Derby Pie, historians have traced pies origins to the ancient Greeks.
Early pies were not what we think of today when we think of pie. Initially, the pastry or crust was simply the vessel used to cook the filling inside of it – they were even called “coffins” – and later, pie crusts were used as a method to preserve the spiced-meat mixtures that were most commonly used to fill them with."
Do you think apple first or pumpkin? The first recorded instance of a pumpkin pie recipe came in a 1653 English cookbook. Also, contrary to popular belief, pumpkin pie was not a part of the first Thanksgiving.
There Is No Way That This Is New York States Most Popular Pie
In the land of apple country, aka we are have a city we call the Big Apple, you would assume New York State's most popular pie was Apple.....Well, you know what they say when you assume. According to our sources, New York States most popular pie is Boston Cream. So, people are ordering more Boston Cream than any other. You can read more here.
Where To Order Your Pies
We asked all over social media on where to order pies. Here's our top results from you. IF we missed any spots, text us on our station app:
Order Thanksgiving Pies At These 19 Central New York Area Businesses
These Are The Nine Best Places To Get Pie For Thanksgiving
20 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkey's For Thanksgiving
Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving
What New York Food Banks Truly Need But Never Ask For