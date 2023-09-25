Become The Proud Owner Of A Classic Upstate New York Motel

If you've ever dreamed of owning a motel or hotel in Upstate New York, you'll want to consider this purchase in Old Forge.

According to Pavia, The 19th Green Motel is for sale within the Village of Old Forge for the asking price of $859,000. The motel consists of a 13-unit motel with an additional 3-bedroom apartment, laundry facility and heated swimming pool.

All fixtures, furniture, equipment are included in the sale. Located within a few miles of Downtown Old Forge, Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Adirondack Railroad and Thendara Golf Club."

The 19th Green Motel has been locally owned for more than 30 years. On TripAdvisor, the motel has 5 stars with over 210 reviews.

"My husband and I went on a day trip and ended up at this gem of a hotel. Room was super cute, clean and cozy. Location was great not far from town but far enough away from commotion. Staff was friendly and professional. Definitely will be staying again"- Susan R

"This is a clean motel. The owners are friendly and will go our of their way to make your stay enjoyable . We travel with 2 other couples in the winter and always have a good experience. We have stayed at other motels in the area and would say this is the best. We plan to come back every winter. You wont regret staying here!"- Tour44040513383

Again, the motel is on the market for $859,000 with Pavia. You can find out all the info online here.

Here's a virtual tour of the motel as of Fall 2023 from their website:

