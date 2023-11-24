When you think of Varick Street in downtown Utica in Upstate New York, these bars probably come right to mind first. You can now become the proud owner.

Those bars are The Stiefvater, and The Varick. The pair is up for sale along with the Paramount Music building. Sickenberger Lane is also part of that deal. The current owners would like to retire, as they have been in business successfully in Utica since 1988.

The 3 properties are being offered at $1,450,000 with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. The properties will not be sold separately:

608 Varick Street - Three stories of great potential. Building is currently is bar on first floor. Property being sold as a whole with two other parcels that convey with sale. Parcels will not be sold separately.

616 Varick Street - Pictures are of all three properties being sold as a package. The Varick has been a Varick Street favorite for years. There is a special room inside this bar that has been grandfathered to allow smoking.

Above the bar is even more potential apartment space. As designed now, there is a potential apartment on each of the two stories above the bar. This is an excellent investment opportunity given the ongoing growth Downtown and in the Brewery District. It is being sold as a whole with three other parcels included. It will not be possible to purchase individual parcels."

618-622 Varick Street - Great opportunity to join in the revitalization of downtown Utica, and the great Varick Street. This space is completely redone with great oversized outdoor space for parties and events.

Property being sold as a whole with two other parcels that convey with sale."

You can learn more online here. Check out the photos now:

Become The Proud Owner Of The Most Legendary Bars In Upstate New York When you think of Varick Street in downtown Utica in Upstate New York, these bars probably come right to mind first. You can now become the proud owner.

Those bars are The Stiefvater, and The Varick. The pair is up for sale along with the Paramount Music building. Sickenberger Lane is also part of that deal. The current owners would like to retire, as they have been in business successfully in Utica since 1988. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Buy This Rare New York Bus Home In the heart of Upstate New York, a growing trend is transforming the conventional notion of home sweet home. Would you buy this bus that's been converted into a home? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler