Be The Proud Owner Of A Historic College In Upstate New York
If you've ever dreamed of owning an entire college campus, today is your lucky day. In Upstate New York, you can now buy Cazenovia College.
The 271-acre campus of Cazenovia College was listed for sale on A&G Real Estate Partners' website:
- Two campuses
- State of the art equestrian center
- 500,000 SF of buildings
- 271 total acres
- Offers Will be Considered for One or Both Campuses"
On the website currently, there is no price listed. You have to fill out a form for more information. We would imagine this wouldn't be a cheap purchase. Here's a look at the buildings on campus:
1) MAIN CAMPUS
This has 433,000 SF OF BUILDINGS ON 27 ACRES
Dormitories with 600+ Beds
Full Athletic Facilities
Well Maintained Historic Campus
20 Minutes from Syracuse
2) EQUESTRIAN CAMPUS
70,000 SF OF BUILDINGS ON 244 ACRES
State-of-the-Art Equestrian Center
74 Stalls
Large Competition Arena & Paddocks"
Check out photos below.
Why Did The College Close?
The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. Cazenovia College has survived through the Great Depression, World War II, a major campus fire in 1959, and more, but the current financial challenges are more than the College can overcome.
The coronavirus pandemic also played a role in this decision sadly. It impacted recruitment and fundraising efforts, while enrollment dropped with students choosing to postpone college or take a leave of absence, which negatively impacted the College’s financial situation.
You can read more from the college directly, and find all sorts of resources for students and teachers, online here.
