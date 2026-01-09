A 15-year-old Buffalo teen is facing felony charges after authorities say he repeatedly aimed a laser at a New York State Police helicopter, creating a dangerous situation in the air.

The arrest comes months after the incident, which officials say could have ended in a serious mid-air emergency.

What Happened Over Buffalo

According to State Police, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on October 16 while a State Police aviation helicopter was working a detail near Ashley and Person Streets in Buffalo.

Troopers say a green laser repeatedly struck the aircraft, hitting both the pilot and flight officer directly in the eyes while they were wearing night vision goggles.

The laser caused spotting in their vision and prevented them from seeing critical interior gauges inside the helicopter.

Why It Was So Dangerous

Authorities say the laser exposure created a serious safety risk, forcing the pilot to change course immediately to avoid further exposure. Police stress that shining a laser at an aircraft can cause temporary blindness, pilots to become disoriented, loss of situational awareness, increased risk of collisions, and danger to people on the ground.

State Police say situations like this can quickly turn catastrophic.

Arrest and Charges

After a joint investigation by State Police and the Buffalo Police Department, the teen was arrested on January 7 by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

He has been charged with Directing a Laser at an Aircraft in the First Degree, a Class E felony under New York law.

Because of his age, the teen was issued a Family Court appearance ticket and referred to Erie County Probation.

