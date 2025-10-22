Some couples end up marrying their high school sweetheart. Some principals get married at school. Students and staff at the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School pulled off one of the sweetest surprises you’ll ever see! A full-blown school wedding for their principal, Brianna Lanoye.

On October 3, Principal Lanoye thought she was heading to an ordinary school event. Instead, she was handed a veil and told to walk outside… where hundreds of students were waiting to throw her the surprise of a lifetime.

Students Turn School Into a Wedding Venue

The event had everything! There was a student-led wedding procession, speeches, dancing, and plenty of tears (happy ones, of course). Each grade, pre-K through fourth, sent two students to walk Principal Lanoye down the aisle to meet her fiancé, Zach, who was also in on the surprise.

Lanoye, who helped found the school, told ABC News the moment was “unbelievable,” saying she’d always dreamed of celebrating with her school family but never thought it could actually happen. Turns out her assistant principal, Courtney Champlin, made it happen. She planned the entire thing in secret with help from students, staff, and even a few former pupils who flew back just to be part of it.

The “ceremony" was filled with heartfelt speeches from former students about love and kindness. Lanoye and her fiancé went on to hold their official wedding on October 12, also on school grounds. Now this is what you call school spirit!

Check out photos from the wedding here.

