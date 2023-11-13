Bryan Adams Coming To Upstate New York In 2024

Two big names in ‘80s and ‘90s rock are coming to Central New York in 2024.

Bryan Adams will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on March 20th 2024 along with Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10AM through Ticketmaster. Prices have not been announced.

Adams began his music career in the late 1970s, initially as a member of the band Sweeney Todd and later as a solo artist. His self-titled debut album, "Bryan Adams," was released in 1980 and featured the hit single "Lonely Nights." "Cuts Like a Knife" marked a significant commercial breakthrough for Adams. The album included hits like "Straight from the Heart" and the title track.

In addition to music, Adams is an accomplished photographer. He has published several photography books and held exhibitions of his work. Bryan Adams has been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes. He is known for his activism, particularly in areas like animal rights. With over four decades in the music industry, Bryan Adams has left an enduring impact on rock music. The show is part of Adams’ “So Happy It Hurts” tour dates, which do not include any other stops in New York state.

Dave Stewart is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer best known for his work with the Eurythmics, featuring singer Annie Lennox on hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).” Stewart has also written and produced songs for other artists, including Mick Jagger, Tom Petty, No Doubt, Ringo Starr, and Steve Nicks.

