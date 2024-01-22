Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced they they just received a grant for $40,000.

This grant totaling $40,000 is from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Through New York State’s continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Research confirms what we’ve always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York’s unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their a+chievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year."

Broadway Theatre League of Utica's mission statement is to present, produce and promote the highest standards of excellence in a variety of family-orientated, multi-generational and sophisticated theatrical productions; to expose the community to the many benefits of live theatre and the performing arts; to provide opportunities for the youth of the community to experience these benefits as well.

SHREK THE MUSICAL Coming To Utica

Shrek The Musical is coming to Utica:

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks animated film."

You can enjoy the show on Saturday February 24th and Sunday February 25th. You can read more online here.

