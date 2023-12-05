BREAKING: Time’s Square New Year’s Eve Cohosts Announced
Got plans for New Year's Eve yet?
How about Ryan Seacrest?
Whether you do or don't have plans to watch the ball drop from a meh 2023 to a fresh and new 2024, a potential NYE outing (or inning) just solidified.
New Year's Eve in Times Square.
ABC just announced the host lineup for "Dick Clark's New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024". According to the ABC Network's press release about the event,
"Today, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced that “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, has new co-hosts to anchor the evening’s festivities from coast to coast.
Host Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square.
From an electrifying new stage in Los Angeles, Emmy Award-winning television personality (and former co-host of The Real) Jeannie Mai will co-host the Hollywood party in the Pacific Time zone."
"Ringing in the new year at midnight in the Atlantic Time zone (11pm ET) from Puerto Rico,“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will feature its Spanish language countdown with multi-talented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres returning as co-host.
The new year’s bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s leading entertainment and nightlife complex."
Stay tuned for the New Year's Eve lineup when announced...
Ryan Seacrest-led #1 New Year’s Eve Extravaganza Airs LIVE
Sunday, Dec. 31, Beginning at 8/7c on ABC
