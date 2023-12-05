Got plans for New Year's Eve yet?

How about Ryan Seacrest?

New Year's Eve 2015 In Times Square Getty Images loading...

Whether you do or don't have plans to watch the ball drop from a meh 2023 to a fresh and new 2024, a potential NYE outing (or inning) just solidified.

New Year's Eve in Times Square.

Revelers Celebrate The New Year In New Yorks Time Square Getty Images loading...

ABC just announced the host lineup for "Dick Clark's New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024". According to the ABC Network's press release about the event,

"Today, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced that “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, has new co-hosts to anchor the evening’s festivities from coast to coast.

Host Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square.

The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

From an electrifying new stage in Los Angeles, Emmy Award-winning television personality (and former co-host of The Real) Jeannie Mai will co-host the Hollywood party in the Pacific Time zone."

2022 Baby2Baby Gala Getty Images loading...

"Ringing in the new year at midnight in the Atlantic Time zone (11pm ET) from Puerto Rico,“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will feature its Spanish language countdown with multi-talented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres returning as co-host.

The Latin Recording Academy's 2019 Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Juanes - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

The new year’s bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s leading entertainment and nightlife complex."

Stay tuned for the New Year's Eve lineup when announced...

Ryan Seacrest-led #1 New Year’s Eve Extravaganza Airs LIVE

Sunday, Dec. 31, Beginning at 8/7c on ABC

Check Out Times Square’s Show Globes For The 2021 Season Let it show, instead of let it snow, in New York City this Christmas season. The popular Broadway snow globes have returned to Times Square.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

5 Nightclubs Western New York Would Love To See Come Back For years, Buffalo has had many unique and unforgettable spots to party at, and with Erie County having a 4 a.m. last call time, along with our proximity to Toronto, WNY has had the benefit of a very active nightlife for many years. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice