BREAKING: Congress To NY Congressman George Santos- You Are Out.

According to reporting by Eric McDaniel from NPR, Congress has voted to give NY Republican Congressman George Santos the proverbial boot.

"Members of the House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 Friday morning to expel New York Republican George Santos from Congress. Santos is sixth congressman ever to be expelled from Congress.

READ MORE: George Santos Expelled From Congress in Tense House Vote (msn.com)

"The embattled congressman is accused by prosecutors of a number of financial misdeeds, including reimbursing himself for loans to his congressional campaign that he appears to have never actually made — in essence, stealing money from campaign donors.

More than 100 Republicans voted with Democrats to expel Santos, even after House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and most members of House GOP leadership said they would be voting against the measure."

READ MORE: George Santos expelled from the House of Representatives : NPR

Why Was George Santos Expelled from Congress?

According to NPR, "The freshman lawmaker's time in Congress has been marred by controversy since before he was sworn in.

In May, Santos was indicted on 13 criminal charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

In October, prosecutors added an additional 10 charges in a superseding indictment, following a plea deal by a former campaign finance official affiliated with his campaign.

Santos continues to deny criminal wrongdoing. In a conversation streamed on the social media site X, the lawmaker compared himself to Mary Magdalene and accused his fellow lawmakers of trying to "stone him" out of political expediency."

READ MORE: New York GOP Congressman George Santos faces new felony charges : NPR

This is a developing story.

