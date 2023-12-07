Farm To Table Panera Style Restaurant Opening Here In Central New York

If you're looking for a new farm to table option here in Central New York, look no further than Brake From The Grind of Waterville with The Commissary on 20.

They want you to think of them as a "Farm To Table Panera style restaurant." They have all beef and steak on their menu that is grass-fed Angus from Blue Sky Ranch in Waterville. Also, you can enjoy pork from Waterville too.

Breads from Heidelberg, rolls from Ramons Bakery in Utica, NY. Most items take 7 to 10 minutes to prepare. We DO take PRE-ORDERS!! Not going to find many food establishments with more local or healthy choices!"

They just celebrated their grand opening of The Commissary on 20:

We are geared towards more grab and go style eateries with Farm To Table quality food. We do have limited seating, around 18 seats. We are a small space at the moment but we are working on expanding our indoor seating in the next couple months. Please show us grace as this is still a project in motion."

