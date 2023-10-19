Magical Time- Book Santa Now For A Central New York Home Visit

It's that time of year where Central New York families can book visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus to their home.

Mrs. Claus announced the news on Facebook, the Holiday Helpers Mohawk Valley NY page:

Santa and I are hoping to bring lots of holiday fun to you and yours. We are offering our Very Special 5 STAR IN HOME VISITS again this year!!! Book yours now!! Also available are personalized or standard Santa Letters and of course, NAUGHTY & NICE CERTIFICATES

If you're interested, don't wait. You can call 315-525-0502 or 315-335-4485 or email emeraldeventsbylz@aol.com.

Of course Santa will be all out and about across Central New York this holiday season. You can track him on our station app. Be sure to send us photos if you have them with Santa.

Reviews

Trista Cooney: "We have created years and years of memories!! We can't thank Santa's helpers enough for the fun filled years and are so sad our girls have grown up way too fast !! I would recommend them over and over again"

Phil Stockbridge: "Great Mr and Mrs Santa, had them at our daycare and all went perfect ,showed up on time and excellent with the kids and adults 5 * * * * *s for us"

Samantha Schmatz: "They arrived with bells ringing and the kids LOVED every minute of their visit. They shared cookies, read a story and took time to talk to each of my kids! Personalized and perfect! We had the best time!"

Learn more on Facebook here.

