Calling all runners, walkers, and Boilermaker superfans! Here is your shot to lock in a bib early (and at the lowest price).

The Boilermaker Road Race is kicking off a special early registration period starting Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 10 a.m. But act fast. Registration is only open for 73 hours, in celebration of Race Director Jim Stasaitis’s 73rd birthday. That means you’ve got until Friday, September 26 at 11 a.m. to get your name on the list.

Participants can sign up for:

The 15K Road Race

The 5K Race

Both races hit the streets of Utica on Sunday, July 12, 2026. And this early-bird window comes with the lowest price you’ll see until January.

As Stasaitis himself put it:

“I'm having another birthday, so we're doing it again, Early Registration! I'm turning 73 and I’m opening registration to everyone for 73 hours… This will be your last chance to register at the lowest price until January 2026."

Why Register Now?

Save money compared to January’s open registration

Guarantee your spot before caps are announced in early 2026

Gift an experience (yes, you can surprise your favorite runner with a bib!)

How to Register

Head to boilermaker.com at 10 a.m. on September 23. Once the 73 hours are up, you’ll have to wait until January to sign up again, and at a higher price.

