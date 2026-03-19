The Boilermaker Road Race has opened applications for its 2026 Access Program, and it’s basically built for people who’ve wanted to do it, but haven’t had the chance.

What is the Access Program?

It’s a program that helps remove the stuff that usually gets in the way, cost, gear, and not knowing where to start.

If you’re selected, you could get free entry into either the 5k or the 15k race, plus a training plan and new running shoes. Through a partnership with The Sneaker Store in New Hartford, participants can get properly fitted for running shoes.

Read More: Boilermaker Road Race 2026 Already 45% Full Across 15K and 5K

Since it started in 2022, more than 200 people have crossed the finish line through the Access Program, many of them doing their first race ever.

When is the Boilermaker Road Race?

The 2026 race is set for July 12, which gives you a few months to get ready. If you’re accepted, you’ll get guidance on how to train safely at your own pace.

How to Apply for the Boilermaker Access Program

Applications are open now at boilermaker.com, and some local organizations also have them available.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to finally do it, or even just try, do it now!

Boilermaker 2025 Finish Line Gallery Credit: Rachel Davis/TSM