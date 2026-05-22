7 Important Boat Safety Tips Before You Hit The Water This Summer
As Memorial Day weekend kicks off and boats start filling up Oneida Lake, local law enforcement and tourism officials are reminding everyone that a fun day on the water can turn dangerous fast if people aren’t taking safety seriously.
Life Jackets Still Save Lives
In 2022, 75% of boating deaths nationwide were drownings, and three out of every four drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.
Even experienced swimmers can get into trouble quickly because conditions on the water can change fast, especially on Oneida Lake.
New York Boating Law You Need To Know
If you’re operating a motorized boat in New York State, you now need a boating safety certificate regardless of age. That requirement officially went into effect January 1, 2025.
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Officials say boating safety courses teach important rules, navigation basics, and emergency procedures that could save lives.
For information on local boating safety courses, residents can contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office or visit the New York State Parks boating website.
Don’t Drink And Boat
Law enforcement agencies are also taking a zero-tolerance approach to boating while intoxicated this summer. According to officials, alcohol remains one of the leading contributing factors in fatal boating accidents nationwide.
That means if you’re spending the day out on the lake, designate a sober boat operator just like you would a designated driver on the road.
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