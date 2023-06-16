One Rare Legendary Land Boat Leaves Upstate New York Confused

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a random ship. It started from this backyard, in some Syracuse neighborhood.

This Is Not A Shipwreck.....But the Syracuse Police Department needs your help. They posted pictures of a boat found in some neighborhood in Syracuse:

Do you know who owns this boat? Some of our Officers discovered it recently abandoned in the backyard of a house in the 100 block of Fitch Street. It was illegally dumped there sometime during the night of June 12th.

If you have any information on who may have dumped this boat or who may own it, please call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Just a reminder, illegal dumping is against the law and can come with hefty fines. Please dispose of your trash, including boats, properly. Let's all help out the planet.

Some have posted theories of how they think the boat docked in a yard:

Jan Hill: "Maybe a hurricane brought it there you had a lot of north easterners up there."

Tracie Ormsby: "Guy name Noah"

Nate Freeman: "Someone clearly has not watched step brothers. Pure gold right there. Tree house from heaven potential."

If you have any information on who may have dumped this boat or who may own it, please call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

