Join The Blue Wave On Thursday Across Central New York

School districts across Central New York are creating a Blue Wave on Thursday. Honestly, let's expand this idea to workplaces too if possible.

Schools are going blue in honor and memory of two fallen law enforcement officers in Central New York. Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Michael Hoosock were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, April 14th.

Utica City School District, one of many schools, asked the request on their Facebook page:

You can participate at any school in the Central New York region, and honestly, let's get our workplaces too if you're able to. Our thoughts, prayers, and good vibes go out to the families of our fallen heroes. We want to let them know, they are not alone.

Fundraisers for Families of 2 Fallen Central New York Officers

A fundraiser has been set up for the families of Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen. Over 350 people have already donated more than $30,000 of the $500,000 goal in less than 24 hours. You can help by contributing to the campaign, learn more online here.

Barstool Pledges T-Shirt Proceeds To Syracuse Family Of Fallen Hero

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports are currently selling an Onondaga County Sheriff's Office t-shirt with 100% of net proceeds donated to Lt. Michael Hoosock's family. Dave Portnoy said he would match 100% of all profit made for the family of Lt. Hoosock on these special shirts.

Portnoy has a home in Saratoga Springs and calls Upstate New York a second home.

"Two more police officers killed in the line of duty, like two days ago in Syracuse, Upstate New York, which, is basically a second home to me. With Saratoga being up there, I spent a lot of time up there. You can't underestimate or put enough respect when a first responder leaves their house. There's not many job [where] they don't know if they're coming home. So again thank you for the sacrifice."

You can donate to this campaign online here.