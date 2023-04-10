Blippi Returning To Upstate New York This June- Parents Love This

Are your kids obsessed with Blippi? Blippi will be returning to Upstate New York with an all new must see show.

Blippi is coming to Utica to delight audiences of all ages in an all-new live show, The Wonderful World Tour, on Thursday, June 1st at 6:00PM. According to the Stanley, tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00AM and will be available at The Stanley Theatre Box Office (315-724-4000) or online at Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $37.50 including fees. If your kids are obsessed with singing all Blippi songs and watching the videos on YouTube, this show is for you:

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” said producer Stephen Shaw. “Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create more memorable experiences with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore?

***Please note For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show***

The show is catered for ages 2 to 6 but as an action packed live stage show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is enjoyable for the whole family.

