Some Buffalo Bills fans are already feeling major sticker shock after seeing ticket prices for the team’s first regular season game at the new Highmark Stadium.

On Monday, the NFL announced the Bills will open the new stadium during a Week 2 Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17.

As soon as the matchup was announced, fans rushed to Ticketmaster to see how much seats would cost. Many quickly realized attending the historic game may not come cheap.

Cheapest Seats Still Cost Hundreds

As of Wednesday Morning, the lowest-priced ticket listed on Ticketmaster’s resale market was more than $739 after fees. That seat was located in Section 446, Row 8.

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Fans hoping to sit closer to the field would have to spend much more. One seat in Section 110, Row 6 was listed for more than $12,000.

Heated VIP Seats Nearly $15,000

The most expensive listing Tuesday was a VIP seat in the stadium’s Founders Club priced at around $15,000.

According to the listing, it might be worth it because, the ticket also includes a heated seat.

Most of the tickets currently available are marked as “Verified Resale,” meaning they are being sold by fans who originally purchased them through Ticketmaster.

PSL Costs May Be Driving Prices Higher

Some fans believe season ticket holders are trying to make back money they spent on Personal Seat Licenses, also called PSLs.

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PSLs gave fans the right to buy season tickets in the new stadium, but many came with large price tags.

That could explain why some resale prices are much higher than many fans expected.

Prices Could Still Drop

There is still some good news for Bills fans hoping to attend the home opener.

Experts say resale prices often drop closer to game day if tickets are not selling.That means fans willing to wait could end up paying much less than the current asking prices.

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The rest of the Bills’ 2026 regular season schedule will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

NFL Football Color Variations Gallery Credit: Clay Moden