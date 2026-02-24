Bills Mafia, we are officially stepping into a brand-new era.

The Buffalo Bills have unveiled the inaugural season logo for their new home, Highmark Stadium, designed to represent a true football-first venue and a fresh chapter for the franchise.

Logo Will Debut as Jersey Patch

The new inaugural season logo will appear as a jersey patch for the first home game of the 2026 season, officially marking the start of the next era of Bills football.

First Bills Games at Highmark Stadium Set for This Fall

Highmark Stadium is expected to host its first Buffalo Bills game this fall, giving fans their first real look at the new venue in action.

While the full NFL schedule will be released later this spring, Buffalo already knows the eight home opponents lined up for 2026:

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens

Exclusive Inaugural Season Merchandise Coming

To celebrate the milestone, the Bills are launching an exclusive inaugural season merchandise line, available for online purchase.

Expect special-edition gear, limited designs, and items that will probably sell out faster than you can say “Go Bills.”

Still Time to Get on the Priority List

Thinking about future games at the new stadium?

Fans can still place a seat deposit for Highmark Stadium to secure a spot on the Priority List. While personal seat licenses (PSLs) are currently sold out, Priority List members get first access to future season ticket opportunities and single-game standing room tickets.

If being part of the first season in the new stadium matters to you, this is your window.

